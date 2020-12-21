Resilient deputy who survived 2016 ambush visited by EBR Sheriff's Office Motorcycle Deputies

BATON ROUGE - Nick Tullier, a deputy who survived an ambush on July 17 of 2016, was thrilled to receive a visit from his gift-bearing colleagues with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Motorcycle Division over the weekend.

The Motorcycle Deputies dropped by with plenty of smiles and gifts for their friend.

Tullier's family posted pictures and videos of the event on their Facebook page, Saturday, Dec. 19, posting, "EBRSO Motorcop buddies of Nick came and gave him two beautiful gifts to hang on the wall."

Based on Tullier's Facebook page, he appears to be doing well, and his family reports that his health condition has not changed as of late.

Click here for more on the strength Deputy Tullier displayed before and during his road to recovery.