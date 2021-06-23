Rescue dogs flown out of La. to ease stress on shelters during hurricane season

GRAND RAPIDS - A plane carrying over 150 Louisiana shelter dogs landed in Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

Dogs were moved out of Louisiana to relieve animal shelters during hurricane season. The BISSELL Pet Foundation flew shelter pets to West Michigan Regional Airport, where they will be shared between six shelters in Michigan.

Last year was a record-breaking year for named storms and weather experts expect 2021 to bring another highly active hurricane season.