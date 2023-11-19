Republicans sweep Saturday's runoff election - See results here

BATON ROUGE - Republicans swept Saturday's runoff election, securing a conservative hold on Louisiana's government.

'Liz' Murrill defeated Lindsey Cheek for attorney general, a position left vacant after Jeff Landry was elected to become governor in October. Murrill will become the state's first female AG.

Republican Nancy Landry beat democrat 'Gwen' Collins-Greenup for the secretary of state. Former congressman John Fleming won the race for Louisiana Treasurer. In each race, the conservative candidate took nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Voters in West Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa parishes elected new sheriffs on Saturday. 'Jeff' Bergeron will be taking over in WBR after longtime sheriff Mike Cazes decided to retire. Bergeron ran as an independent candidate and beat democrat Leo Fontenot.

Republican Gerald Sticker will lead the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, defeating 'Chris' Gideon with 61 percent of the votes. Sticker will replace Daniel Edwards, who decided to step down after two decades in office.

