48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Reports of nearby gunfire trigger lockdown at McKinley High, large police response

2 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, November 15 2022 Nov 15, 2022 November 15, 2022 3:04 PM November 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police officers swarmed multiple streets near McKinley High after gunshots were reported nearby Tuesday afternoon. 

The gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of McKinley Street and Grant Street, just off Highland Road. It did not appear that anyone was hit, authorities said.  

Trending News

Photos showed several police vehicles lining the area. A school system spokesperson said the McKinley High campus was briefly placed on lockdown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days