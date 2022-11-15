48°
Reports of nearby gunfire trigger lockdown at McKinley High, large police response
BATON ROUGE - Police officers swarmed multiple streets near McKinley High after gunshots were reported nearby Tuesday afternoon.
The gunfire was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of McKinley Street and Grant Street, just off Highland Road. It did not appear that anyone was hit, authorities said.
Photos showed several police vehicles lining the area. A school system spokesperson said the McKinley High campus was briefly placed on lockdown.
