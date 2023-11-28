Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson

GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways with its head football coach.

Numerous sources on Tuesday said the university has dismissed Hue Jackson -- the former NFL head coach who took over the program in late 2021.

Grambling finished the 2023 season with a 5-6 record, dropping the annual Bayou Classic to rival Southern University on Saturday by a score of 27-22.

Jackson was on a four-year contract that paid him $400,000 each year.

There was no official announcement regarding his status as of noon Tuesday.