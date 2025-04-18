Reported apartment fire on Ryder Drive under control

BATON ROUGE - Crews are on the scene of a reported apartment fire on Ryder Drive.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Ryder Drive.

Details on the extent of the fire were not immediately made available.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene. Reporters said firefighters put it under control, seemingly contained to one apartment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.