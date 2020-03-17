Report: Will Wade wiretaps from recruiting trial will come out in HBO documentary

BATON ROUGE - Federal wiretaps of conversations involving LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade will be revealed in an upcoming HBO documentary.

Yahoo Sports says 'The Scheme' will premiere on HBO on March 31 and chronicle the college recruiting scandal involving convicted middleman Christian Dawkins. Wade was allegedly involved in dealings to have basketball prospects play for LSU in exchange for money.

The conversations involving Wade will be played as part of the documentary, which will also include interviews with Dawkins about the scandal.

Wade was suspended for a month in 2019 after news of his alleged dealings with Dawkins first came to light. He was eventually reinstated after eventually speaking with university officials and denying wrongdoing.