REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The New Orleans Saints may already have their starting quarterback for 2025 on the roster after the team's general manager Mickey Loomis shed some light on the situation. Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine this week, the team seemed to back current starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Reports say when reporters asked about Carr's future with the team, Loomis stated that the organization feels like they have a quarterback they can win with.

Sounds like the Saints plan to keep Derek Carr at QB.



Mickey Loomis said they feel like they got a QB they can win with, and Kellen Moore said the team feels fortunate to have Carr. Moore and Carr have met. Sounds like it went well.



Still have some contract stuff to figure. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 26, 2025

Head Coach Kellen Moore was pretty noncommittal about Carr in his introductory press conference earlier this month. Moore was asked about Carr being the game-one starter for the Saints next season and would only say Carr is a great player and has had a fantastic career.

Carr appeared in 10 games for the black and gold last season after multiple injuries. He led the team in all passing categories as he completed 189 of 279 passes for 67.7 percent and 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns on five interceptions.