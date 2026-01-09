Iberville deputies: Man arrested after theft of boats, firearms, generator

GROSSE TETE - Deputies arrested a man they say is connected to the theft of boats, firearms and a generator in Grosse Tete.

Deputies said two boats containing guns and a generator were stolen recently; those have since been recovered and returned to the rightful owner. They are also investigating additional thefts of a stolen firearm taken from a deer stand alongside a stolen laptop and gaming console.

Christopher Jackson, 42, was arrested for simple burglary.