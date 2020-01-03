Report: President Trump expected to attend national championship game in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - President Donald Trump is planning to be present when LSU competes in the College Football Playoffs' national championship game in New Orleans Jan. 13, according to the Advocate.

The report says Trump will be flying out to Louisiana to see LSU take on Clemson at the Superdome. It would be the second LSU game the president attended this season after he went to Tuscaloosa to watch the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in November.

The White House has yet to outright confirm the President's visit.