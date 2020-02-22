Report: Man suspected of killing estranged wife found dead in Brazilian prison

Sean Grebinger Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - The estranged husband of a Lafayette woman believed to have been murdered was reportedly found dead in his jail cell in Brazil.

KATC reported that Brazilian Federal Police and the country's Military Police apprehend Sean Grebinger in connection with the murder of his wife, 32-year-old Crystal Dupuis Grebinger, and for the assault of his current wife, in Brazil earlier this week. While in prison Grebinger was awaiting extradition back to Louisiana to face charges in connection with that case.

The cause of death is unknown. Brazilian Civil Police said that they believe Grebinger committed suicide.

The Brazilian news outlet, Globo News, said that Grebinger left farewell letters to his friends and families, telling his friend to take care of his children.

Crystal was last seen at a Lafayette shelter for victims of domestic violence.

A release from the FBI states, "According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBI, two weeks after the crime, the killer took a flight to São Paulo. In Brazil, he married a Brazilian woman, obtaining a residence permit in the country."

"In an attempt to obtain refuge, he falsely claimed to have been an agent of the American Special Forces of Counterterrorism, in addition to simulating political persecution in the USA. On 1/31/2020, he was the author of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife in Pouso Alegre."

According to Globo News, Sean and Crystal's children had been living with their father in Brazil, but Brazilian authorities sent the children back to Louisiana on Thursday to live with their grandmother, who has legal custody over them.