Report: Machete-wielding suspect in clown mask attacks man in Iberia Parish home invasion

IBERIA PARISH- Authorities said a suspect wearing a clown mask broke into a house and attacked a man Monday.

Iberia Parish deputies are investigating a home invasion that took place in the 1200 block of Oil Center Drive.

KATC reports that the 55-year-old male victim was attacked by a man wearing what appeared to be a clown mask. The victim told authorities he believed the suspect also had a machete.

Authorities received the call Monday afternoon after the victim drove himself to a local hospital.

Several items were reported stolen by the suspect. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact authorities at 364-TIPS.