Report: LSU students some of the most arrested on the beach this spring break

DESTIN – Students from the two largest colleges in Louisiana were the most to get arrested along the popular stretch of beach in Florida during spring break.

Thirty-four of the 508 arrests in Okaloosa County, Florida, were LSU students. Twenty-three were from UL Lafayette. Twenty-three of those arrested were also from the University of Alabama.

The number of arrests during spring break 2017 was up from 393 last year.

A local news outlet reported on the arrest records HERE.

High school students also were part of the record arrests this season – seven St. Paul's School students were among the highest number of juveniles arrested from a single high school, too.

According to the report, most of the arrests were for underage possession of alcohol but there were also arrests for drugs, a house party, drinking and driving and giving alcohol to people under 21.

LSU students are back in Baton Rouge, this week was the week for finals.

