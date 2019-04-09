Report: LSU's Tony Benford, temporary coaching face of LSU basketball, 'expected' to leave

BATON ROUGE – Already on shaky ground, the LSU Basketball staff may get another jolt soon amid digital sports outlets’ reports Tony Benford could be leaving the team.

Benford was catapulted into the limelight when he took the reigns of the team amid the controversial and very high-profile suspension of LSU’s head coach, Will Wade, as the Tigers were looking at wrapping up a potentially championship season. Wade was suspended amid a wire-tapping scandal involving college basketball recruits.

Expect LSU assistant Tony Benford to join Buzz Williams at Texas A&M. Source also said that Buzz will bring assistant Jamie McNeilly with him. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 3, 2019

Wade has demanded he be reinstated.

Sports website Stadium reports Benford, acting as interim head coach lately but Wade’s assistant coach, is “expected” to join newly-hired Texas A&M head Coach Buzz Williams’ staff, also as an assistant.

Benford worked for Williams before, according to Stadium and 24/7 Sports, at Marquette from 2008-2012.

Benford was Wade’s first hire as head coach in 2017.

LSU’s basketball season ended Friday with a loss at the Sweet 16 to Michigan State in Washington, D.C.

