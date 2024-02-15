Latest Weather Blog
Report: LSU running back Trey Holly in police custody on attempted murder
BATON ROUGE - LSU running back Trey Holly was taken into custody on three felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
According to what Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told ESPN, Holly received charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
Holly turned himself in after a shooting on February 9 and is one of three people arrested. The shooting left two people injured, including one with serious injuries.
The freshman running back was the all-time leading rusher in Louisiana high school history with 10,523 yards.
LSU issued the following statement to WBRZ:
“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In's Mia Monet celebrates national championship win with Dutchtown Griffins cheer...
-
Landry and legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the...
-
Bill proposed for upcoming special session would allow concealed carry without training,...
-
Valentines meals Feb 14 2024
-
There's no place like New Roads: Revelers gather for Mardi Gras year...