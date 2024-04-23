Report: LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark, staff to stay at university after Georgia pursues

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark and the rest of the coaching staff will remain at the university following the team's first national championship, The Advocate reports.

Clark and his assistants were reportedly being eyed by the University of Georgia to return to his former school, but LSU has reportedly drawn up new contracts for Clark, as well as assistant coaches Garrett Griffeth, Courtney McCool Griffeth and Ashleigh Gnat.

According to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald in Georgia, Clark was at the top of the university's list to replace their coach Courtney Kupets Carter after she was fired Friday after seven seasons. The Griffeths were reportedly also on Georgia’s list of top candidates, either to come with Clark as assistant coaches or to become co-head coaches should Clark turn down the job, The Advocate reports.

Following the team's national championship victory, the program will host a national championship event Wednesday, starting with an on-campus parade at 6:30 p.m., concluding with a celebration at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.