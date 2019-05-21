Report: Louisiana man accused of trying to extort money from former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu

Photo: Gage Skidmore

BATON ROUGE - A New Orleans man has reportedly been arrested after he tried to blackmail NFL star Tyrann Mathieu for $1.5 million.

According to WWL, documents suggest Geourvon Sears, a distant relative of Mathieu, threatened to go to the media with allegations of sexual misconduct unless the football star paid him.

Court documents only identify Mathieu as TM, a professional athlete and member of Era Nation, Mathieu’s youth mentoring organization. Mathieu apparently blocked Sears on his phone, but he allegedly reached out to other people close to the athlete with similar threats, the report says.

“5 MILLION BY FRIDAY IM DONE TALKING EMAILING TMZ NOW,” one message allegedly said.

“I WANT 1.5 MILLION BY FRIDAY OR I AM GOING TO KILL ALL YOU ALL,” another said.

Mathieu, along with two other unidentified victims, feared Sears might grow violent and took the matter to police.

Mathieu became a fan favorite during his time at LSU, earning himself the nickname "Honey badger". He's spent much of his NFL career with the Cardinals but signed with the Texans and then the Chiefs in 2018 and 2019 respectively.