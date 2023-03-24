Report: Injured SU football player Devon Gales given lot to build new home

Photo: Triumph Over Tragedy

BATON ROUGE - Devon Gales, the Southern University athlete whose career was cut short by a life-changing injury, is being gifted land upon which his family can build a new home.

Gales was the victim of a major spinal injury during a 2015 away game against the Georgia Bulldogs. He suffered several fractures in his neck, and his injuries left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After he spent six months in an Atlanta rehab facility, Gales finally returned to Baton Rouge in 2016, pledging that he would one day be back on his feet.

"I will walk again; by the faith of the Lord and the support of everybody from Georgia, Southern University, my family, and everybody across the world that's been praying for me," Gales said upon his release in February 2016.

On the day of his release, charity Triumph Over Tragedy announced that it was raising money to build Gales and his family a new home that could accommodate the equipment needed for rehab. Unfortunately, that fundraiser ultimately fell short of its more than $375,000 mark.

However, this week, a former member of the Georgia football team gave Devon and his family a much-needed break.

According to the Macron Telegraph, former linebacker Whit Marshall has donated the lot the Gales family had hoped to build their new home upon. The house will be built from the ground up with Gales' medical needs in mind.

“We are a Georgia family and feel privileged to play a small role in helping this project become a reality,” Marshall told the Macon Telegraph. “Devon and his family have been through a lot over the last two years and continue to persevere and keep such a positive attitude under these difficult circumstances. They deserve to be together.”

The family says that more than $250,000 has been raised as of July 2, and they don't plan to push for more funds.

The report says current plans for the home include two master bedrooms on the main level for Devon and his parents, two bedrooms on an upper level for his siblings and a rehabilitation room in order for some in-home workouts to take place.