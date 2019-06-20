89°
Report: Grambling football player injured, younger brother killed in Wednesday night shooting
JEFFERSON PARISH - Reports say a Grambling State University football player was injured in a triple shooting at a Jefferson Parish playground late Wednesday night.
The Advocate reports that Darrell "DJ" Clark, a senior wide receiver, was wounded in a shooting near Frank Lemon Playground in the 1300 block of South Causeway Boulevard in Shrewsbury. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, one victim died at the scene while two others were taken to local hospitals.
The Monroe News Star, citing coach Darrell Kitchen, said Clark was wounded and his younger brother was killed in the New Orleans area shooting.
