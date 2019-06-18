Report: Former LSU player Rohan Davey says Funes funneled more than $100,000 to his family

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey said it’s his family referenced as “Individuals A and B” in court documents first reported by WBRZ related to the federal investigation into John Paul Funes.

The Business Report published an account from Davey late Tuesday. Davey told the Baton Rouge industry media outlet, it was his mother and sister referenced in the federal court documents.

Funes is charged with embezzling more than $500,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation and is expected to plead guilty later this week.

According to federal court records, prosecutors charge Funes used vouchers to make eighteen payments to whom Davey identified as his mother and sister in Florida. Prosecutors said the payments totaled about $107,000 and were disguised to look like home medical care and other expenses for a children's hospital patient.

Funes was head of the foundation until he abruptly resigned before he was federally charged.

Prosecutors wrote in federal charge documents: "Neither [Davey's mother and daughter] nor any of their family members was or had ever been a patient of the hospital... In fact, [Funes] had a close relationship with their family, and, after causing the Foundation to send them more than $100,000, [the two women] tunneled the majority of the funds (approximately $63,000) back to the defendant."

Davey played his senior season at LSU in 2001. He played for the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. Davey now lives in South Louisiana and works with a company selling concrete, the Business Report wrote Tuesday.

