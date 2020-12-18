58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
REPORT: Drew Brees to return Sunday as starting quarterback against Kansas City Chiefs

Friday, December 18 2020
Source: ESPN
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - After missing four games and suffering 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, Drew Brees will make his return this Sunday as the Saints' starting quarterback.

The team says Brees is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play, ESPN reports.

The Saints are all set to take on The Kansas City Chiefs in the Superdome Sunday, Dec. 20, Brees included on that roster.

During Brees' absence, the Saints went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback.

Head coach Sean Payton says Brees has a long way to go in his recovery and his health will continue to be monitored closely.

