83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with New England Patriots

2 hours 43 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 June 28, 2020 7:40 PM June 28, 2020 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources told ESPN.

According to ESPN, the Patriots longtime QB, Tom Brady, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be replaced by Newton. The Patriots did not select a quarterback in April's draft.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton on March 24 putting an end to their nine-year relationship. Newton was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011.

Carolina replaced Newton with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to become the team's new starter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days