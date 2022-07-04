91°
Report: 15-year-old dead after golf cart accident in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE - A teenager died and another person was hurt after a wreck involving a golf cart over the weekend.
The Grand Isle Police Department told WWL-TV that accident happened sometime Saturday. Three people, including a 15-year-old who died, were reportedly riding in the vehicle at the time.
The crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately released.
