Renter says he can't break lease agreement for apartment infested with bats

BATON ROUGE - A resident of Copper Ridge Apartments has a strange problem - his unit has been overrun by bats.

Tyrie Parquet says the problem is so bad that he hasn't stayed there in weeks.

"I called pest control that Saturday, they said due to the amount I had seen, it's definitely considered an infestation," Parquet said.

Now he wants out.

"At that point I wanted nothing to do with the apartment, I just wanted to be let off the lease and get my deposit back," he said.

Parquet says property managers will not terminate the lease early without penalties and fines even though he had a conversation with a supervisor.

"Her boss wanted to ask me, 'Where in the lease does it say I have to be let out for a bat infestation?' So I said, 'Where in the lease did it say I would be living with bats?'"

Parquet is fed up with the apartment's unwillingness to help so he is moving from Copper Ridge. While packing, he found a surprise.

"There was a dead bat in the curtains, that's how I know they didn't even go to the unit," he said.

Now, he's getting a lawyer to challenge the lease agreement.

"I had to pay for a whole new apartment, pay a whole new deposit, and now they're threatening to put this on my credit and that's what I'm getting really upset about because I don't need that on my credit. So at this point I have to get a lawyer involved and spend more money just to get this issue resolved," he said.

WBRZ reached out to the office but was sent to an operator. We left a message but never received a response.