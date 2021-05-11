80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Renewal of CATS property tax to appear on fall 2021 ballot

1 hour 22 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, May 11 2021 May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021 4:20 PM May 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Voters will decide whether to renew the Capital Area Transit System's property tax in the fall election.

The renewal of the 10-year millage is set to appear on the ballot for the Oct. 9 election for voters within the city limits of Baker and Baton Rouge. The property tax is the main source of CATS's funding, and has a millage rate of 10.060 mills. 

You can read the full proposition from CATS by clicking here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days