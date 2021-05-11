Renewal of CATS property tax to appear on fall 2021 ballot

BATON ROUGE - Voters will decide whether to renew the Capital Area Transit System's property tax in the fall election.

The renewal of the 10-year millage is set to appear on the ballot for the Oct. 9 election for voters within the city limits of Baker and Baton Rouge. The property tax is the main source of CATS's funding, and has a millage rate of 10.060 mills.

