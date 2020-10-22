Latest Weather Blog
Remdesivir receives FDA approval; first FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment in US
BATON ROUGE - Remdesivir has received The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, becoming the first FDA-approved treatment for the virus in the United States as of Thursday, Oct. 22.
Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug began being used to treat the coronavirus in May as the FDA approved it for emergency use, allowing hospitals and doctors to use the drug on hospitalized patients although it had not been formally approved.
The antiviral drug is said to stop the virus from replicating inside of the body and significantly decreases the time patients spend in the hospital, according to researchers. The drug was used to treat President Donald Trump earlier this month.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, spoke highly of the treatment back in April.
"The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery. This is really important," Dr. Fauci said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court clears Senate Judiciary Committee
-
Iris asks community to take a stand as domestic violence cases increase
-
Preparations for tonight's presidential debate
-
Louisiana's COVID-19 vaccination plan submitted, under review
-
Traffic jams in Livingston Parish prompt lawmakers to take action