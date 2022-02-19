Registration for FEMA recovery assistance extended until June

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana disaster survivors have an extra 30 days to register for FEMA recovery assistance.



The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) requested the extension to provide more time for Louisiana residents with disaster damage that occurred March 8 through April 8, to apply for assistance.



Residents can now register until June 13.



Homeowners or renters in one of the designated parishes you are eligible to register. Businesses may be eligible for disaster loan help from the U.S. Small Business Administration, but are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants.



The extension applies to all 36 designated parishes: Allen, Ascension, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vernon, Washington, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.



Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585