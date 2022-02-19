41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Registration for FEMA recovery assistance extended until June

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 05 2016 May 5, 2016 May 05, 2016 2:34 PM May 05, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

Trending News

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana disaster survivors have an extra 30 days to register for FEMA recovery assistance.

The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) requested the extension to provide more time for Louisiana residents with disaster damage that occurred March 8 through April 8, to apply for assistance.

Residents can now register until June 13.

Homeowners or renters in one of the designated parishes you are eligible to register. Businesses may be eligible for disaster loan help from the U.S. Small Business Administration, but are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants.

The extension applies to all 36 designated parishes: Allen, Ascension, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vernon, Washington, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days