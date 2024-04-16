Latest Weather Blog
Regions Bank employee indicted for embezzlement of $250,000 from Plank Road branch
BATON ROUGE — A Plaquemine man was indicted Tuesday on bank fraud after embezzling more than $250,000 from the Regions Bank he worked at.
Eric Schouest, 53, pleaded not guilty to embezzling funds from customer accounts at the Regions Bank Plank Road branch he was a branch manager at. He deposited the money into his personal bank accounts from 2020 to April 2021. He used the money to make loan payments on personal items, including a house and a car.
Schouest, who worked at Regions from 2010 to 2021, also sent false and fraudulent emails and forged documents to other Regions Bank employees to conceal the embezzling scheme, Department of Justice records said.
The embezzlement and bank fraud indictment counts are each punishable by a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.
