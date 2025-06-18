84°
Latest Weather Blog
Red Cross to transition residents out of River Center shelter on Thursday
BATON ROUGE – The Red Cross shelter at the Baton Rouge River Center is set to transition displaced residents out of its location on Thursday.
According to Red Cross officials, the shelter will begin transitioning displaced residents throughout the week to permanent or temporary housing until Thursday. The residents that are remaining in the shelter on Thursday will then be moved to another shelter located at Celtic Studios.
Trending News
Red Cross officials say that there were 204 displaced residents still staying at the shelter in the Baton Rouge River Center as of Monday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Food Network' chef Anne Burrell dead at 55
-
Man arrested after fleeing from Baldwin Police in vehicle pursuit
-
Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers to take precautions in summer months
-
Four people arrested in Ascension Parish allegedly part of multi-state theft ring
-
EBRSO: Man accused of trying to kill BRPD officer on Joor Road...