Red Cross to transition residents out of River Center shelter on Thursday

8 years 9 months 4 days ago Tuesday, September 13 2016 Sep 13, 2016 September 13, 2016 10:59 AM September 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Red Cross shelter at the Baton Rouge River Center is set to transition displaced residents out of its location on Thursday.

According to Red Cross officials, the shelter will begin transitioning displaced residents throughout the week to permanent or temporary housing until Thursday. The residents that are remaining in the shelter on Thursday will then be moved to another shelter located at Celtic Studios.

Red Cross officials say that there were 204 displaced residents still staying at the shelter in the Baton Rouge River Center as of Monday night.

