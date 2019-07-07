Red Cross shelter at Celtic Studios closes Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The last Red Cross shelter at Celtic Studios for residents impacted by the August flood closed on Wednesday.

More than 300 people hit by the flood stayed in the shelter and called the studio home for several weeks.

"These folks here in the Celtic Center for the last few months, their home has been

and couple a feet around it and that's what they called home and the have held up well under those conditions," Todd James, of the Red Cross, said.

One resident, Josh Wilson, has been at the shelter since it opened. During that time, he managed to keep his job and will be moving into an apartment soon. The state is paying half of his rent for one year.

"It's a blessing what they are doing. I'm looking forward to living on the best I can," Wilson said.

Some people, however are still in need of a place to stay and the homeless shelter at St. Vincent de Paul will take them in.

"We are a shelter of last resort. We are a safety for the community and that's a role we play everyday," Michael Acaldo, of St. Vincent de Paul, said.

Officials say that residents can stay up to 90 days at the St. Vincent de Paul shelter as they find a place to stay