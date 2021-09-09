Recycling services to resume Thursday in Baton Rouge

71°
Thursday, September 09 2021
BATON ROUGE - According to a Wednesday news release from East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Office, the City-Parish is resuming recycling services Thursday, September 9.

Services were temporarily suspended as a result of Hurricane Ida's impact.

The news release added, "in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, everyone is asked to be mindful of what should be put into recycling bins."

The images below may be helpful in this regard. 

