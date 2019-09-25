87°
Recreational red snapper season to reopen for next two weekends

1 hour 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 10:50 AM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season.

The season will be open the next two weekends.

“Our anglers have been outstanding participants in our LA Creel surveys,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Without their participation, we would not be able to estimate red snapper landings accurately and therefore provide additional fishing days. Thank you for making LA Creel a success.”

The Friday to Saturday dates are:

-12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 through 12:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30

-12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 through 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7

