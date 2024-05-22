Record number of travelers expected on roads for Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE - More than 38 million drivers are estimated to hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, according to the American Automobile Association.

The record-breaking numbers are a cause for concern at the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC), who are urging drivers to buckle up. A statewide survey performed in 2022 found that less than 15% of drivers do not wear a seatbelt.

"When you take the number of 48% of people killed in fatal crashes in Louisiana were not wearing their seatbelts, that translates to about 400 lives that we could save if people just buckle up," Greg Fischer, spokesman for the LHSC, said.

Lack of seatbelt use is one of the "Fatal Four" behaviors that lead to serious injuries or death when accidents occur. The other bad habits include speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

In addition to the increased amount of travelers, construction zones could also pose a threat to Memorial Day travel plans. Be sure to stick with Team 2 Traffic for updated information about road closures, and check travel apps before getting on the road.