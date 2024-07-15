83°
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ
DALLAS - Former Alabama and LSU Head Coach Nick Saban took time to speak with WBRZ's Michael Cauble Monday during the first day of SEC Media Days.
Saban retired from coaching after this past season following 17 years as the head coach at Alabama. Saban led LSU from 2000-2004 and coached the Tigers to the National Championship in 2003.
Saban is currently working as an analyst with ESPN.
