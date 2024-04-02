Recent LSU grads help seniors carry on a photo tradition

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU alums fixed a dilemma seniors are facing: an iconic LSU sign was taken down just before graduation.

College graduation photos are a must for many on LSU's campus, but without the iconic Tiger Stadium sign in the background, it’s just not the same. That’s why two LSU alums made the impossible come to life through computer editing.

Miranda Albarez and Ian Ledo started Albaledo Media after they graduated from LSU in 2023 and have now implemented photoshopping the LSU sign into graduation photos.

“More than anything we feel grateful to provide an extra service that does give them what you can't see right now but the LSU sign that so many people love and have come to know LSU by,” Albarez said.

COVID-19 forced many 2020 high school graduates to forgo much of the rituals celebrating that milestone, and four years later some of the same students feel they are now missing another right of passage. However, Albarez isn’t taking no for an answer.

“Majority of people who do book photos would want photos of the LSU sign so we wanted to definitely advertise that we were offering to photoshop it just so we could give people peace of mind to get graduate photos even if they wanted quad memorial tower we can still offer the iconic LSU sign,” Albarez said.

Albarez says a happy customer makes it all worth it.

“Lots of thank yous, lots of wow, this is amazing we didn't realize that it wouldn't even look photoshopped like it looks real,” Albarez said.

The best part is that there is no additional charge to photoshop the sign in the pictures.

“We wanted to be very transparent like we are not we're not charging you more to do this we are simply providing this because we know that you care and we care,” Albarez said.

The university has not given a time frame of when the big LSU sign will be back up, but seniors hope it will happen before graduation.