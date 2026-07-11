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Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Jackson Avenue

50 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 5:59 PM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was critically injured in a shooting on Jackson Avenue, emergency officials said.

The shooting happened Saturday evening around 2900 Jackson Avenue, with the juvenile being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

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The shooting remains under investigation.

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