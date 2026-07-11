Community holds prayer vigil for family of 7-year-old Paris Williams

PLAQUEMINE — Prayers rained down over the family of Paris Williams and members of the community as they joined hands under the Seymourville Pavilion in Plaquemine on Friday evening.

"May this vigil serve as a reminder to her family that they are not alone," Vigil organizer Claudine Williams said.

Williams says the candles everyone held symbolize the light Paris brought into the world, a light she says can never be extinguished.

"Everyone who came in contact with her, you hear them say she was a bright light. She was smart, she was intelligent, and we're going to keep that alive," Williams said.

Williams says she felt it was important for the community to come together to show Paris's family love and support.

"I lost a daughter, and it touched my heart; for someone to lose a child, it's so hard," Williams said.

Members of the community say they will continue to remember Paris for the angel she was and the smile she always had.

"I remember being in Paris's company, when inside a hair shop where her aunt does hair, and she just kept smiling at me, and I just kept saying she looks so much like her mom, so that 's what I'm keeping as my keepsake," Minister and family friend Dr. Sondra Washington said.

Dr. Washington says she hopes the vigil inspires people to show love.

"Support these families on both sides, because all of them are suffering from this traumatic experience; all of them are suffering, it's not just one, it's three," Dr. Washington said.