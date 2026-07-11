1 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Hammond on North Cate Street

HAMMOND — A person was injured in an overnight shooting in the downtown district of Hammond on North Cate Street at East Charles Street, according to the Hammond Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 2:09 a.m. on Saturday when officers working downtown heard multiple gunshots before discovering a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers attempted to interview the victim and his brother; however, both refused to cooperate, according to the department.

“It is an absolute shame that people act like this," Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said. "It shows their complete disregard for everything when a police officer is standing so close and they still commit this type of act.”

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond police Department.