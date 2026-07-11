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Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts Badges and Booksacks Drive-Thru
BATON ROUGE — The Montrell Jackson Foundation hosted the Badges and Booksacks Drive-Thru event on Greenwell Springs Road on Saturday.
The event saw officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department give away 175 booksacks full of supplies.
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Officer Montrell Jackson was tragically killed after several officers were ambushed in 2016.
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