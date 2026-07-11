Latest Weather Blog
Community holds prayer vigil for family of 7-year-old Paris Williams
PLAQUEMINE — Prayers rained down over the family of Paris Williams and members of the community as they joined hands under the Seymourville Pavilion in Plaquemine on Friday evening.
"May this vigil serve as a reminder to her family that they are not alone," Vigil organizer Claudine Williams said.
Williams says the candles everyone held symbolize the light Paris brought into the world, a light she says can never be extinguished.
"Everyone who came in contact with her, you hear them say she was a bright light. She was smart, she was intelligent, and we're going to keep that alive," Williams said.
Williams says she felt it was important for the community to come together to show Paris's family love and support.
"I lost a daughter, and it touched my heart; for someone to lose a child, it's so hard," Williams said.
Members of the community say they will continue to remember Paris for the angel she was and the smile she always had.
Trending News
"I remember being in Paris's company, when inside a hair shop where her aunt does hair, and she just kept smiling at me, and I just kept saying she looks so much like her mom, so that 's what I'm keeping as my keepsake," Minister and family friend Dr. Sondra Washington said.
Dr. Washington says she hopes the vigil inspires people to show love.
"Support these families on both sides, because all of them are suffering from this traumatic experience; all of them are suffering, it's not just one, it's three," Dr. Washington said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU pitchers in the MLB Draft: where will they go?
-
Community holds prayer vigil for family of 7-year-old Paris Williams
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Slaughter Knights
-
Residents in Addis frustrated as trains block neighborhood access for extended periods
-
LSP: Man arrested for negligent homicide after husband, wife killed in Livingston...