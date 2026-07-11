Saturday PM Forecast: Heavy rain threat increasing the next several days

Storms are about to become a lot harder to dodge in the coming days as rain coverage rises. Heavy rain will also become more likely, with the threat of street and poor drainage flooding increasing.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After scattered storms this evening, activity will fizzle out in the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will feature quiet weather conditions at first, but storms become likely in the afternoon. Expect an 80% coverage of numerous showers and storms around the 13 parish, 2 county wide viewing area. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be possible in thunderstorms. Before the rain arrives, highs will top out near 90°.





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Up Next: Rain gets even more likely heading into early next week. Unlike the pattern we have been in, storms could also occur early in the day. This means it is possible for the AM commutes and PM commutes to be affected. The wettest day of this active stretch will be Monday as activity will be widespread. Storms stay likely on Tuesday before coverage drastically lowers for the rest of the week. Given all the rain and storms, highs will be limited to the mid to upper 80s. In total, 1-4" of rain will be likely, with isolated higher bullseyes possible. Some of this could fall in a very short amount of time, leading to possible flash flooding.

The pattern turns much drier Wednesday and beyond as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Storms will still be possible, just way less likely. Highs will ramp back up into the mid-90s.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf during the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Balin

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