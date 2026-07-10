Residents in Addis frustrated as trains block neighborhood access for extended periods

ADDIS — For some residents living in West Baton Rouge Parish, trains block them in or out of their neighborhoods for various lengths of time. It's led to frustration and concern.

The situation isn't new to Addis, but residents who spoke with 2 On Your Side say it has recently worsened without explanation.

"People are just frustrated," Laura Jack said.

They're called train crossings, but Jack says it's more like train parking. She says multiple times a week, sometimes several times a day, trains will stop on the tracks.

"For some reason, the train has been blocking both entrances to the subdivisions," she said.

It's more than just a few minutes. Jack referenced a recent incident in which drivers waited for 40 minutes.

"It's almost like you're trapped in your neighborhood, and it shouldn't be that way," Jack said.

Residents are concerned about emergencies.

There is no schedule, and the stops can happen at all times of the day. Addis Mayor David Toups is aware of the problem and has spent a lot of time on the phone with Union Pacific. A project to provide an alternate route was stopped in its tracks, like the train.

In October, the Addis council chose not to take action on a project using state and local dollars to extend Peter Messina Lane to get around the problem.

"I just want to keep — to think about the residents back here and give us a way in and out of our subdivision," said Jack.

Union Pacific says its goal is to keep trains moving safely and efficiently. Union Pacific says cities and towns grew up along its network for a reason; it's a vital economic link that connects shippers and buyers. Union Pacific's goal is to keep trains moving, and a stopped train is not good. "There are a number of variables that can lead to blocked crossings, such as unplanned weather events, signal malfunctions, or mechanical issues."

Union Pacific encourages anyone who experiences an issue to report it to www.up.com/notifyup or call the 24/7 Emergency Response Center at 1-800-877-7267.