Amite woman arrested after crash critically injures passenger

AMITE — An Amite woman was arrested following an early morning crash on Seibert Road that left one of her passengers critically injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday around 7 a.m., deputies learned of a one-vehicle crash with the vehicle involved containing four people at the time of the crash.

A 21-year-old male was critically injured and is currently hospitalized in a local ICU, while a 22-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were treated for minor injuries.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Dusti Brown of Amite, was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and vehicular negligent injury.