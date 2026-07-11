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Amite woman arrested after crash critically injures passenger
AMITE — An Amite woman was arrested following an early morning crash on Seibert Road that left one of her passengers critically injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday around 7 a.m., deputies learned of a one-vehicle crash with the vehicle involved containing four people at the time of the crash.
A 21-year-old male was critically injured and is currently hospitalized in a local ICU, while a 22-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were treated for minor injuries.
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The driver, identified as 27-year-old Dusti Brown of Amite, was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and vehicular negligent injury.
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