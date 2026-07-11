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Amite woman arrested after crash critically injures passenger

2 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 4:15 PM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — An Amite woman was arrested following an early morning crash on Seibert Road that left one of her passengers critically injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

On Saturday around 7 a.m., deputies learned of a one-vehicle crash with the vehicle involved containing four people at the time of the crash.

A 21-year-old male was critically injured and is currently hospitalized in a local ICU, while a 22-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were treated for minor injuries.  

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The driver, identified as 27-year-old Dusti Brown of Amite, was arrested for DWI, reckless operation and vehicular negligent injury. 

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