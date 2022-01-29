Recaptured juvenile had loaded gun in jail cell; state admits failures after WBRZ investigation

BATON ROUGE - Extraordinary layers of failure are on display at the State Office of Juvenile Justice after a teen escaped their custody and was then placed in a jail cell while carrying a loaded gun.

Brennan Hebert, 16, broke out of the St. Martinville facility with another teen, Damarion Simmons, about two weeks ago.

After Hebert was rearrested, he turned over to guards through his jail cell a loaded handgun, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

When Hebert bolted from the facility on Jan. 16, he and Simmons stole a vehicle that had guns inside. Investigators believe Hebert dropped Simmons off in Pointe Coupee Parish and continued on to Mississippi until he ran out of gas. That's where investigators tell WBRZ he stole a truck and drove back to Louisiana where he was captured on Highway 61 between Baton Rouge and St. Francisville.

OJJ REFUSES COMMENT

The WBRZ Investigative Unit for a week asked the Office of Juvenile Justice and its secretary, Bill Sommers, for an interview since the escapes started making news. Sommers and OJJ spokeswoman Beth Touchet Morgan have denied those requests.

On Thursday morning, the WBRZ Investigative Unit began asking questions to the Office of Juvenile Justice about Hebert being rebooked with a loaded weapon.

Calls to Sommers were ignored. Touchet Morgan responded to our questions, "no comment." Friday afternoon, State Police and the OJJ issued a joint statement confirming the report.

See the text message Touchet Morgan sent.

ESCAPES

Simmons has managed to escape three of the Office of Juvenile Justice facilities during the past three months.

In November he left the Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans. One month later, he bolted from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. He was recaptured after being on the run for nearly two weeks just after Christmas. He was then taken into custody and booked into an OJJ facility in St. Martin Parish. He escaped again from that facility with Hebert about two weeks ago.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed that no head count was done for nearly 13 hours. Simmons and Hebert left around 7 p.m. from that facility, but were not discovered missing until 8 a.m. the next day.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

Sources close to the investigation tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit there were numerous layers of failures. When Hebert was rearrested by law enforcement he was brought to a hospital.

Law enforcement who took him into custody missed the loaded weapon he carried, according to multiple sources. He was rebooked into the St. Martinville State Office of Juvenile Justice facility and workers there also failed to find the gun, according to sources.

"We could easily be burying more law enforcement officers," a source close to the investigation said. "This is inexcusable what happened."

Sources close to the investigation said the Office of Juvenile Justice did not alert state investigators about this until the WBRZ Investigative Unit began asking questions.

STATE POLICE RESPONSE

Friday afternoon State Police issued a statement confirming the Investigative Unit's prior report: