62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues decades-long work of providing home repairs in community

1 hour 32 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 November 04, 2025 7:56 AM November 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge has been providing free home repairs to community members for more than 20 years. 

The group, which aims to repair the homes of the most vulnerable, like seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities, says it sees a future where everyone has a safe and stable home.

"We are making that vision a reality by repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives—one home at a time," the group's mission statement says. 

In 2024, the group improved 147 homes, with 1,193 repairs completed and 257 social service needs identified in 85 homes.

Trending News

On Tuesday, Executive Director Kristopher Lewis visited 2une In to share how they are continuing their mission in 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days