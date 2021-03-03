49°
Rear-end crash on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge claims life of Walker man
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay claimed the life of a man on Wednesday afternoon.
The man, identified as 52-year-old Eric N. Davis of Walker, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge when he collided with an 18-wheeler that was stopped in front of him due to traffic congestion.
Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Davis and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.
