'Real Housewives' star robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Hills home

BEVERLY HILLS, California - A reality star was robbed at gunpoint in her Beverly Hills home Wednesday, according to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Dorit Kemsley of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was the victim of a home invasion when three men wearing black hoodies and dark pants broke into her house at 10:50 p.m., ABC 13 reports.

The men reportedly went upstairs to her room and confronted Kemsley while she was in bed, brandishing weapons as they demanded access to her jewelry and other valuables.

Frightened, Kemsley followed their instructions, and police say the robbers made off with handbags, jewelry, and watches before fleeing in a black truck.

Kemsley lost approximately $1 million in valuables during the incident.