Re-trial starts for 2021 RAXX nightclub fatal shooting case

PORT ALLEN- Ronald Campbell, only 17-years old when he was arrested, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Trey Allen, outside of RAXX nightclub in September 2021.

"People are sick and tired of this. I am going to do my job. Hopefully the jurors see it the way I see it," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Allen was breaking up a fight, when Campbell allegedly fired a gun. Campbell is being tried as an adult for second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Campbell sat in the courtroom in front of a judge as 12 potential jurors were being selected. Clayton hoping they have all jurors seated and begin opening statements Wednesday.

This is not the first time the courts have heard of Campbell's case.

"It was 11 to one. What happens is the state of Louisiana has it to where you have to have it unanimous. If one juror holds out, you have to try it again," Clayton said.

On August 18, after hours of deliberation, a jury could not agree on the final verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

Now, Clayton says his team is ready to try Campbell again.

"Started selecting the jury. and ready to go forth with the evidence," Clayton said.