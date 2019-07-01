Rash of violence in Baton Rouge: Local law enforcement investigating five shootings in four days

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in an overnight shooting.

Around 3:50 a.m. police responded to the 3000 block of Calumet Street regarding an apparent shooting victim. Authorities believe the shooting took place in the 3600 block of Plank Road. The 31-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains on going.

Monday's shooting is the fifth reported in Baton Rouge in four days. The first shooting was reported Friday on Jasper Ave. The Advocate reported that two people were whisked from the scene.

Over the weekend authorities responded to multiple other shootings were several people were injured. In the past few days, more than 12 people have been injured.