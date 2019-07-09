Rapper's photos flaunting fistfuls of cash inside state prison under investigation

ST. GABRIEL – The state prison system said it is investigating policy violations after rapper Kevin Gates took pictures with inmates at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Monday flashing a substantial amount of $100 bills.

WBRZ’s Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto has been investigating the images since Gates, a recording artist from Baton Rouge, posted images to social media touting he had visited the prison.

“It is against...policy to bring cash exceeding $300 into the prison, and any amount above that is considered contraband,” the state prison system said. The picture, seen above, shows Gates fanning out what appears to be twenty or more hundred-dollar bills.

Gates was visiting a relative, Lee Lucas, officials said, and was aware of prison rules, which he violated.

“Mr. Gates had a large sum of cash which is unacceptable,” the state said in a statement given to Nakamoto.

“[Gates] signed documentation indicating he received and understood the prison’s visitation policies, and agreed to abide by the regulations.”

State prison officials said it is reviewing Gates’ visit and an investigation is underway.

Part of the investigation will involve the photographs featuring Gates inside the prison.

